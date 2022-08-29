Celebrities support Pakistani cricket team after losing match against India
02:58 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Celebrities support Pakistani cricket team after losing match against India
Although India won the match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, but Pakistan cricket team won the hearts of their fans  as celebrities showed staunch support and massive love for the Men in Green. 

Celebrities including Ushna Shah, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Annie Khalid, and many more took to social media to share their support to Pakistani team. 

Mehwish Hayat also shared her love for the arch-rivals' cricket match with a meme, shared on Instagram.

Actor Maya Ali shared her excitement on her Instagram Stories while shooting on the set of Yunhi.

It is pertinent to know that any cricket match played between Pakistan and India creates high tension between both countries' cricket fans despite being neighbors and having more or less the same cultures.

