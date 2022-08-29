Celebrities support Pakistani cricket team after losing match against India
Share
Although India won the match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, but Pakistan cricket team won the hearts of their fans as celebrities showed staunch support and massive love for the Men in Green.
Celebrities including Ushna Shah, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Annie Khalid, and many more took to social media to share their support to Pakistani team.
Mehwish Hayat also shared her love for the arch-rivals' cricket match with a meme, shared on Instagram.
Actor Maya Ali shared her excitement on her Instagram Stories while shooting on the set of Yunhi.
Still, love you Pakistan ???????? #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/XGblyzuQRB— Annie Khalid (@annie_khalid) August 28, 2022
Kohli u gorgeous human we hate u— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) August 28, 2022
What a fightback by Pakistan's bowling unit. India came out stronger in the end. What a match!!— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 28, 2022
Good game #PakvsIndia enjoyed till last ball congratulations to india @BCCI
Good luck for the next match Pakistan team ???????? #PakistanZindabad @TheRealPCB— Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) August 28, 2022
well done well done keep it up PAKISTAN !!!!!! ???????? #AsiaCup2022 #PakVsInd— MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) August 28, 2022
What a fight Pakistan. What a match. Our bowlers bowled their heart out today. Specially in such tough conditions and with not much on the board to defend.— Ahmad Shahzad ???????? (@iamAhmadshahzad) August 28, 2022
It is pertinent to know that any cricket match played between Pakistan and India creates high tension between both countries' cricket fans despite being neighbors and having more or less the same cultures.
PCB issues health and safety protocols for PSL ... 07:44 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board’s Medical Advisory Panel has put together robust Health and Safety ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani rupee loses Rs1.34 against US dollar02:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince MBS grieved over loss of ...01:03 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- PM Shehbaz arrives in Nowshera to review flood relief activities12:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
-
- Hadiqa Kiani seeks donations for flood victims under her own ...08:49 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022