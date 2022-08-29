Celebrities support Pakistani cricket team after losing match against India

Although India won the match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, but Pakistan cricket team won the hearts of their fans as celebrities showed staunch support and massive love for the Men in Green.

Celebrities including Ushna Shah, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Annie Khalid, and many more took to social media to share their support to Pakistani team.

Mehwish Hayat also shared her love for the arch-rivals' cricket match with a meme, shared on Instagram.

Actor Maya Ali shared her excitement on her Instagram Stories while shooting on the set of Yunhi.

Kohli u gorgeous human we hate u — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) August 28, 2022

What a fightback by Pakistan's bowling unit. India came out stronger in the end. What a match!! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 28, 2022

Good game #PakvsIndia enjoyed till last ball congratulations to india @BCCI Good luck for the next match Pakistan team ???????? #PakistanZindabad @TheRealPCB — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) August 28, 2022

well done well done keep it up PAKISTAN !!!!!! ???????? #AsiaCup2022 #PakVsInd — MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) August 28, 2022

What a fight Pakistan. What a match. Our bowlers bowled their heart out today. Specially in such tough conditions and with not much on the board to defend. — Ahmad Shahzad ???????? (@iamAhmadshahzad) August 28, 2022

It is pertinent to know that any cricket match played between Pakistan and India creates high tension between both countries' cricket fans despite being neighbors and having more or less the same cultures.