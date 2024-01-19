From rumored romance to reality: Hania Aamir and Haider Mustehsan's "Dhanak" sets off fireworks

The wait is finally over as Haider Mustesan has finally released his music video starring Hania Aamir.

Previously, the pair shared strikingly similar photos, each featuring them gazing into each other's eyes with smouldering intensity. The soft lighting, intimate poses, and suggestive captions quickly set tongues wagging. Fans and media outlets are buzzing with questions. Are Hania and Haider a new celebrity couple? Or is this a clever marketing ploy for a forthcoming project, perhaps a music video or film collaboration?

The truth as finally been unveiled, and it was captivating indeed. "Dhanak" itself was the source of the smouldering visuals. Now, as the song takes centre stage, audiences can truly witness the undeniable chemistry that sparked romance rumours.

The internet is exploding with reactions. Here's a look:

Haider's other songs include Dheeray, Aik Wari, Safarish and Different.