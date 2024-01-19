Iran holds air defence exercise after Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes

TEHRAN – Iran said on Friday its forces conducted an air defence drill featuring a new method that uses drones to intercept and target hostile targets amid regional tension.

A day earlier, Pakistan launched precision military strikes on terrorist hideouts inside Iran in a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran violated the country airspace by launching an attack in Balochistan’s border town of Pangur that killed two children and injured three women.

In a statement, the Pakistan Army’s media wing said the hideouts used by terrorist militant organisations, namely Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), were successfully targeted in an intelligence-based operation, code-named — "Marg Bar Sarmachar".

The Iranian state media reported, “Iranian forces successfully launched a new air defense method that uses drones to intercept and target hostile targets”.

“Upgraded domestically-developed Karrar combat drones, armed with homegrown air-to-air missiles, successfully intercepted and destroyed hostile aircraft during the drills,” Press TV reported.

The Air Defense Force of the Army, the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Navy of the IRGC participated in the drills.

They were held in an area covering Abadan in southwestern Khuzestan province to Chahbahar in southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province of Iran.