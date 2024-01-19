Search

World

Iran holds air defence exercise after Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes

06:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024
Iran holds air defence exercise after Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes
Source: File Photo

TEHRAN – Iran said on Friday its forces conducted an air defence drill featuring a new method that uses drones to intercept and target hostile targets amid regional tension. 

A day earlier, Pakistan launched precision military strikes on terrorist hideouts inside Iran in a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran violated the country airspace by launching an attack in Balochistan’s border town of Pangur that killed two children and injured three women. 

In a statement, the Pakistan Army’s media wing said the hideouts used by terrorist militant organisations, namely Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), were successfully targeted in an intelligence-based operation, code-named — "Marg Bar Sarmachar".

The Iranian state media reported, “Iranian forces successfully launched a new air defense method that uses drones to intercept and target hostile targets”.

“Upgraded domestically-developed Karrar combat drones, armed with homegrown air-to-air missiles, successfully intercepted and destroyed hostile aircraft during the drills,” Press TV reported.

The Air Defense Force of the Army, the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Navy of the IRGC participated in the drills.

They were held in an area covering Abadan in southwestern Khuzestan province to Chahbahar in southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province of Iran.

Pakistan, Iran agree to de-escalate tension in latest contact between foreign ministers

Facebook Comments

World

08:17 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

World powers react to Pak-Iran escalation

04:42 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Iran summons Pakistani charge d’affaires to lodge protest over ...

10:34 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

US slams Iran for air strikes in Pakistan that killed children

11:55 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Meet Miss America 2024 — 22-year-old US Air Force officer Madison ...

07:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Iranian terrorist group targeted in Pakistan strike, says Iran’s FM

03:26 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

China calls for restraint after Iran launches airstrikes in Pakistan

World

11:31 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar meets Cargill CEO on sidelines of World Economic Forum in ...

02:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

When will Ramadan 2024 begin in Saudi Arabia?

08:15 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy quits US presidential race, endorses ...

03:57 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Poland arrests ex-deputy foreign minister as visa scam investigations ...

03:37 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

North Korea tests underwater nuclear weapons system in response to US ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Iran holds air defence exercise after Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes

Gold & Silver Rate

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 19 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.

Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 281.5
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.67 752.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 727.36 735.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.07
Swiss Franc CHF 323.03 325.53
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:55 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: