Liveblog: Iran's attack on Pakistan

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)