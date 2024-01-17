Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

Web Desk
08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries

Today, you may have to take chances of all options in future. You have to do wise and timely planning and thinking. Be proactive and responding in every business prospect.

Taurus

Today you are not exercising the right self-control in terms of your default habits, you can find yourself in a very difficult situation related to your financial matters. Be optimist and being affectionate.

Gemini

Today, the good news will appear to you in every aspect. You may be investing in risk-free property business. There is an opportunity that you are flourishing in making money from transactions in reality. Enjoy spending time with family.

Cancer

Today, your path may also be difficult, and you will not be ready to achieve your goals quickly. You may suffer due to your relationship. Be conscious of your chronic health issues.

Leo

Today, you will receive blessings in the style of improvement in your present financial condition. It’s high time to start investment in public sector. Invite you family members for success.

Virgo

Today, your health may be excellent but don’t need to do over work and over-consciousness. You may get maximum property but stay calm and serene. Be health conscious but take exercise daily. Stay composed and disciplined.

Libra

Today, it is possible that you may face some difficult situations in your studies. You have to accomplish your tasks timely and ignore criticism of your colleagues. Spend time with your family.

Scorpio 

Today, you need to refuse to accept something that you need to be justified. Scorpio people have the vision to achieve their goals, and the way they make their money is also responsible for increasing the bottom lines of their business. Distribute alms among the poor and the deserving.

Sagittarius

Today, the good news is that you attract everything you want into your life. It is possible that the first half today. You have a strong desire to work with people. Be optimist to face odds of life. Be matured and sensible.

Capricorn

Today, you may have the good news that you can learn new things as well as increase the variety of things you do. Plan a recreational visit with family after hectic works. Be focused and determined.

Aquarius

Today, keep moving forward and don't give up at any stage for official tasks. The simplest days of your life are still ahead of you. Be especially cautious and focused on the state of your finances at all times. Be positive and practical minded.

Pisces

Today, you have to ensure your presence for all future tasks with commitment and dedication. Follow your insight and pulse. Stay composed and organized in life. Be practical minded in life if you want to be successful.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 16th January 2024

08:26 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 15th January, 2024

09:18 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 14, 2024

08:38 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th January 2024

09:18 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2024

08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 11th January, 2024

Advertisement

Latest

08:42 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

Gold & Silver Rate

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: