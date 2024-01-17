Search

PakistanTop News

Iran launches air attacks in Pakistan, leaving ties between two sides in tailspin

Islamabad warns Tehran of consequences after air raids

Web Desk
09:02 AM | 17 Jan, 2024
Iran launches air attacks in Pakistan, leaving ties between two sides in tailspin
Source: representational picture

Iran has violated Pakistan airspace by conducting airstrikes on a neighboring country, allegedly aimed at a militant group, in what is said to be the latest sign of violence in the region.

Pakistani authorities confirmed an Iranian cross-border attack that killed two 'innocent children' in Balochistan region and warned Tehran of serious consequences.

In a statement, Iran mentioned hitting Jaish al-Adl, an armed group, that took shelter near the border region, saying Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out missile and drone strikes in Balochistan.

Islamabad rejected Iran's illegal move, saying it could lead to serious consequences. Pakistan was the third country, as Iran launched attacks on Iraq and Syria, in back-to-back air raids.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry called it a serious violation of sovereignty, saying such attacks are unacceptable and can have consequences.

It said the illegal act took place despite the existence of several channels of communication between both countries. Islamabad said the protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Furthermore, Iranian Charge d’affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey the strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran.

Pakistan reiterated that terrorism is a common threat to all nations in the region that requires coordinated action, but mentioned that unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations.

The development comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East since the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian group Hamas began on 7 October.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah exchanged cross-border fire with Israeli forces while its militias hit drones and missiles at US forces in Iraq and Syria; concurrently Yemen's Houthi also attacked ships in the Red Sea.

Islamabad and Tehran battled armed groups, including Jaish al-Adl, for quite some time in Balochistan as neighborly nations share borders, which runs for about 900km.

Pakistan strongly condemns terror attacks in Iran as death toll rises to 103

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:29 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand take unassailable 3-0 lead, beating Pakistan in ...

08:34 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

US envoy, Pakistan Air chief discuss enhancing military ties

06:38 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

COAS Asim Munir visits Pakistan Ordnance Factories Wah

03:39 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

UAE likely to rollover $2bn Pakistan debt for one year

03:06 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Google launches election search trends page in Pakistan ahead of Feb ...

07:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, Iran agree to boost bilateral trade to $5b

Most viewed

01:21 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

750 Prize Bond Draw Result List 2024

11:42 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices today; Check latest ...

12:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside big fat wedding of Faisal Vawda’s daughter

06:12 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: KP's capital shivers under the grip of cold ...

09:05 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

PTI candidates to contest election independently for 22 National ...

11:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Petrol price decreased for next fortnight

Advertisement

Latest

11:36 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

UAE, Uzbekistan sign visa-free entry agreement: Read details here

Gold & Silver Rate

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: