Pakistan strongly condemns terror attacks in Iran as death toll rises to 103

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly denounced terror attack that took place in southeaster Iran, resulting in deaths of over 100 people.

Pakistan said it stood in full solidarity with country’s people and government in this hour of grief and tragedy. Islamabad called terrorism a menace and threat to regional and global peace and security that needed to be confronted through bilateral and regional peace.

The neighboring nation also extends heartfelt condolences to victim's families for the swift recovery of the injured.

Pakistani interim PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condoled huge loss of lives in attacks in Iran.

Several other leaders including Russian President Putin expressed condolences to Iranian leaders over attacks that killed over 100 people.

It was reported that at least 103 people were killed by twin blasts near the tomb of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on his fourth anniversary.