PAKvAUS Australia at 116-2 as rain spoils day two of final Pakistan vs Australia Test

SYDNEY – Team Australia was apparently in a stranglehold on the final Test against Pakistan, before rain spoiled day two of the game.
David Warner, who is playing his farewell Test, returned on 34 as Shan Masood led squad kept the clamps on Kangaroos on Thursday.
Warner was not very happy as he returned to the pavilion with a standing ovation in his final Test match.
At tea, Cummin's side scored 116 by losing two openers. Usman Khawaja scored 47 runs and was caught behind the wicket off sensational Aamer Jamal. Australia was 78-1 when Labuschagne was dismissed.
An early tea has been taken with the players called off the ground for bad light.#AUSvPAK live: https://t.co/9HGJrXtJyq#WTC25 pic.twitter.com/69wS69ID3s— ICC (@ICC) January 4, 2024
Pakisatni debutant Saim Ayub was down luck as he missed easy chance and comes after his two-ball duck in Wednesday's first innings of his first Test match.
Following back-to-back wins in the first two games, Team Aussie is looking to seal the series with third-match win while Pakistan is now playing for prestige as they eye revival to avoid a whitewash.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308.5
|311.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|750.01
|758.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.45
|41.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.95
|925.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.57
|178.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.5
|740.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|334.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs220,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,625 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
