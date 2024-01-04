Search

PAKvAUS Australia at 116-2 as rain spoils day two of final Pakistan vs Australia Test

Web Desk
09:40 AM | 4 Jan, 2024
SYDNEY – Team Australia was apparently in a stranglehold on the final Test against Pakistan, before rain spoiled day two of the game. 

David Warner, who is playing his farewell Test, returned on 34 as Shan Masood led squad kept the clamps on Kangaroos on Thursday.

Warner was not very happy as he returned to the pavilion with a standing ovation in his final Test match.

At tea, Cummin's side scored 116 by losing two openers. Usman Khawaja scored 47 runs and was caught behind the wicket off sensational Aamer Jamal. Australia was 78-1 when Labuschagne was dismissed.

Pakisatni debutant Saim Ayub was down luck as he missed easy chance and comes after his two-ball duck in Wednesday's first innings of his first Test match.

Following back-to-back wins in the first two games, Team Aussie is looking to seal the series with third-match win while Pakistan is now playing for prestige as they eye revival to avoid a whitewash.

