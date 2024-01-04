Motorways closed, flight operation disrupted in Punjab amid heavy fog; Check latest details here

LAHORE – As temperatures plunge, heavy fog descended in Punjab, affecting visibility at major points and hit the entire travel network, especially motorways.

On Thursday, fog affected closure of several motorway sections. Details shared by National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) said Motorway M1 from Islamabad to Peshawar, was closed amid limited visibility.

Motorway M2 from Islamabad to Lillah interchange, Motorway M4 from Halka to Kharpa Interchange and M5 and N1 higjway were also closed for all kinds of traffic.

Commuters also faced disruptions at Swat Motorway, with closures from Katlang to Chakdara Toll Plaza and on other routes. Iqbalabad Interchange to Rohri on M5 has been closed.

NHMP cautioned people to avoid unnecessary travel as situation remain same for several days.

Officials told people to stay informed through official portals, and consider alternative routes for intra-city travel.