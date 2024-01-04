Search

Pakistan

Zartaj Gul secures bail from PHC after taking ‘shelter in barroom’

4 Jan, 2024
PESHAWAR – Several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf are facing hard times as a lingering atmosphere of despondency pervades within the ranks of former ruling party manifestations of heavy-handedness by the state ahead of polls and Zartaj Gull was the latest who took shelter in Peshawar High Court.

Gul, a close aide of Imran Khan, took shelter at Peshawar High Court after a day-long drama, as huge numbers of cops including lady police constables rushed outside the court to detain the former climate minister.

Later, PHC Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan directed KP police not to arrest Ms. Zartaj and advised her to go to the relevant court. CJ reportedly returned to court after 9 pm. During the day, Ms. Gul stayed in the barroom and hesitated to leave due to police presence.

His counsel, Syed Sikander Hayat Shah, said the PTI leader is facing seven cases, related to May 9 riots, and mentioned that court could not take up the case within its working hours during winter break.

Zartaj also breaks down in tears as she introduced her as sister of martyr and a patriotic Pakistani. She also raised questions at the rejection of her nomination papers and stated that she stood by her principles.

During the proceedings, PHC bench summoned KP police officials, and the Advocate General Aamir Javed who appeared on late Wednesday.

Zartaj said she is contesting elections and not fighting a war, lamenting that her proposer and seconder were detained and then her nomination papers were rejected.

