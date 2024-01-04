Zartaj Gul secures bail from PHC after taking ‘shelter in barroom’

PESHAWAR – Several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf are facing hard times as a lingering atmosphere of despondency pervades within the ranks of former ruling party manifestations of heavy-handedness by the state ahead of polls and Zartaj Gull was the latest who took shelter in Peshawar High Court.
Gul, a close aide of Imran Khan, took shelter at Peshawar High Court after a day-long drama, as huge numbers of cops including lady police constables rushed outside the court to detain the former climate minister.
Later, PHC Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan directed KP police not to arrest Ms. Zartaj and advised her to go to the relevant court. CJ reportedly returned to court after 9 pm. During the day, Ms. Gul stayed in the barroom and hesitated to leave due to police presence.
His counsel, Syed Sikander Hayat Shah, said the PTI leader is facing seven cases, related to May 9 riots, and mentioned that court could not take up the case within its working hours during winter break.
Zartaj also breaks down in tears as she introduced her as sister of martyr and a patriotic Pakistani. She also raised questions at the rejection of her nomination papers and stated that she stood by her principles.
During the proceedings, PHC bench summoned KP police officials, and the Advocate General Aamir Javed who appeared on late Wednesday.
Zartaj said she is contesting elections and not fighting a war, lamenting that her proposer and seconder were detained and then her nomination papers were rejected.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308.5
|311.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|750.01
|758.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.45
|41.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.95
|925.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.57
|178.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.5
|740.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|334.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs220,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,625 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
