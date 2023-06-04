Pakistani actor Mani leaves politics after May 9 mayhem

KARACHI – Over 100 leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf left Imran Khan’s party, while others bid adieu to politics after May 9 attacks in which civil, and military installations were attacked.

The latest to join the list is actor, and comedian Salman Saqib, famously known as Mani, who decided to quit politics for good.

Mani decided against the recent trend of holding press conference, and announced it in a video clip shared by his account. The Bandish star said he belongs to NA 251 constituency of Karachi’s Gulshan Iqbal, and remained associated with many political parties, but he is stepping out from politics.

The 44-year-old said it would be best for him to shift his focus to family members, saying his involvement in politics also affected the results of his children.

The former PTI member also clarified that he was at home and was not involved in any vandalism against state installations.

His announcement comes at a time when several leaders of the former ruling party distanced themselves from former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which blames institutions and the incumbent government for the exodus.