Lionel Messi expected to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal after PSG farewell

If reports are to be believed, Argentina's captain and football legend Lionel Messi is set to sign a transfer contract with Riyadh's Al-Hilal Club.

According to Saudi Gazette, the historic deal will be signed in Paris in the presence of Saudi club officials who are currently in the French capital.

The report about the signing comes just 24 hours after Messi's formal announcement about his departure from Paris Saint-German.

According to the report, Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, will fly to Riyadh within 48 hours of his arrival to prepare for the official announcement of the contract, however, the deal's worth and the player's pay have still to be finalised.

Lionel Messi last appeared for the Ligue 1 champions on Saturday night, when they were defeated 3-2 at home by Clermont.

He was booed during the game and again when his name was read out at the trophy presentation.

PSG revealed ahead of kickoff that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will leave at the end of the season.

Messi said his final goodbyes to PSG, where he has won numerous championships over his remarkable career.

"I would like to thank the club, the city of Paris, and its people for these two years," he stated. I wish you the best of luck in the future."

Messi joined as a free agent with PSG in 2021 after leaving Barcelona, where he made 778 appearances.

Argentina's World Cup winner will depart Paris with two Ligue 1 titles to his record.

He scored 32 goals for the club in all competitions.