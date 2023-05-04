Lionel Messi suspended for traveling to Saudi Arabia

Vacations are expensive, but when you're Lionel Messi, vacations are a bit too hefty, not the way you're thinking! The football legend who was recently spotted having fun with his family in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was suspended by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a football club.

Messi will not be playing for the next two games and will be fined two weeks' pay for traveling without PSG's permission to visit Saudi Arabia. The club fined Messi for going on a personal promotional trip to Saudi Arabia without acquiring permission.

Messi is obliged to ask PSG for permission to be able to travel to the country, having twice postponed a scheduled commercial trip there previously due to team defeats; however, the footballer wasn't permitted and has therefore been suspended, a day following the meetings between the club authorities.

Messi will now miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio, although, he could return to play against Auxerre on May 21. The FIFA World Cup winner is in the final months of a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 leaders.

Paris Saint-Germain confirm to AFP they are set to “discipline football star Lionel Messi over his trip to Saudi Arabia”. 🔴🔵⚠️ #PSG



The suspension will be valid for the next two weeks — it could include no chance to play games and partecipate to group trainings. pic.twitter.com/KKY66jMM65 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2023

Recently, the 35-year-old crowned his glittering career with the one trophy that was missing as he gave a performance that went down in FIFA history. Messi led his country to an epic victory over defending champions France in the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.