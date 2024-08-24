Shaheen Afridi pulls off special celebrations for newborn son during Bangladesh Test

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi brought out special celebrations over the birth of his first child during the first Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Shaheen Afridi has welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with wife Ansha, the daughter of cricket legend Shahid Afridi. They have named their son Ali Yar.

The left-arm bowler pulled out the unique celebrations after he removed Hasan Mahmud on Day 4 of the opening Test.

Shaheen Afridi generally celebrates his wickets by raising his arms. But this time around, he made the cradling celebration for his newly born son.

Later, he also removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 77.