Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan sees latest UN report on Gaza as evidence of 'genocide' of Palestinians by Israel

Web Desk
07:59 PM | 24 Aug, 2024
Gaza war
Source: File photo

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Saturday that the latest report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Gaza is clear evidence of a “genocide” being committed by Israel against the Palestinians, urging the global community to take action against the Jewish state.

According to the OCHA report released on Friday, Israeli evacuation orders have impacted 146 displacement sites in just two days, displacing as many as 250,000 people in August alone. The humanitarian food assistance that entered southern Gaza in July was among the lowest since October 2023.

The report also highlighted a severe rise in child malnutrition, with the number of children diagnosed with acute malnutrition in northern Gaza being four times higher than in May, and more than doubling in the south. Only 1 percent of children in northern Gaza and 6 percent in the south received the recommended dietary diversity.

In a statement from his office, Sharif described the UN report as “horrifying” and further proof of the "genocide" being carried out by Israel against the Palestinian people.

“The United Nations report clearly shows that Palestinian children are the primary targets of Israel,” Sharif said. “It is evident that Israel is engaged in the mass slaughter of Palestinians.”

Pakistan does not recognize the state of Israel and advocates for an independent Palestinian state based on "internationally agreed parameters" and the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.

Since the onset of Israel’s war on Gaza in October last year, Pakistan has consistently raised the issue at the United Nations, urging international powers and multilateral organizations to halt Israeli military actions. Pakistan has also sent several aid consignments to assist the Palestinians.

“The reports from international organizations are a serious indictment against Israel. The murderers of humanity should be held accountable, and the oppressed Palestinians must be protected,” Sharif said, promising to accelerate the delivery of food, especially for Palestinian children.

Israel launched its offensive on Gaza on October 7, 2023, in response to an attack by Hamas that resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli sources. Militants also took around 200 Israelis hostage.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign against Hamas has led to nearly 40,000 deaths in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

07:59 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Pakistan sees latest UN report on Gaza as evidence of 'genocide' of ...

07:33 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Pakistan’s first low-carbon energy storage initiative launched 

03:25 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Army rescues 7 mountaineers including Russians in ...

02:54 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Honda Pridor 100cc latest price, installment plan in Pakistan [August ...

01:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

ATMs in Pakistan at risk of shutdown amid telecom license dispute, ...

12:40 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

School holiday announced in Rawalpindi on August 26 for Chehlum of ...

Most viewed

11:49 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

Fact Check: Has Natasha Danish secured relief after killing two ...

10:22 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

PTI Islamabad Jalsa postponed on Imran Khan’s orders as key ...

09:38 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

Gun attack on school van in Attock leaves two students dead, five ...

10:25 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

11 policemen martyred in rocket attacks by robbers in Rahim Yar Khan

09:06 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

Orya Maqbool Jan arrested in Lahore for 'spreading religious hatred'

03:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Chehlum Imam Hussain: Sindh announces holiday for schools on August 26

Advertisement

Latest

08:33 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

‘Youngest grandfather in cricket world’: Shahid Afridi overjoyed as Shaheen-Ansha blessed with first ...

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: