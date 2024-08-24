Sindh to lower minimum marks required for admission to government colleges

The Sindh government has decided to lower the minimum marks required for students to gain admission to government colleges across the province.

"Cut-off marks for admission to various colleges have been reduced by 20 to 50 marks," announced Dr. Navaid Rab Siddiqui, Director General of Colleges Sindh. He also mentioned that admission seats have been increased in some colleges, and due to the high number of complaints, complaint centers have been established in six different colleges.

Dr. Siddiqui provided further details, stating that complaint centers have been set up at DJ Science College, Government College for Men Nazimabad, Government Degree Boys College Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Government Girls College Sharea Liaquat, Sir Syed College, and Khursheed Government Girls College.

Regarding the admission process, Dr. Siddiqui shared that 169,890 students had applied for admissions in Pre-Engineering, Pre-Medical, Commerce, Computer Science, and Home Economics through the online portal. Out of these, 167,309 students were granted admissions.

Additionally, the official revealed that over 98,000 students were admitted to colleges out of the 100,147 applicants.

