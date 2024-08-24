Sindh to lower minimum marks required for admission to government colleges

The Sindh government has decided to lower the minimum marks required for students to gain admission to government colleges across the province.
"Cut-off marks for admission to various colleges have been reduced by 20 to 50 marks," announced Dr. Navaid Rab Siddiqui, Director General of Colleges Sindh. He also mentioned that admission seats have been increased in some colleges, and due to the high number of complaints, complaint centers have been established in six different colleges.
Dr. Siddiqui provided further details, stating that complaint centers have been set up at DJ Science College, Government College for Men Nazimabad, Government Degree Boys College Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Government Girls College Sharea Liaquat, Sir Syed College, and Khursheed Government Girls College.
Regarding the admission process, Dr. Siddiqui shared that 169,890 students had applied for admissions in Pre-Engineering, Pre-Medical, Commerce, Computer Science, and Home Economics through the online portal. Out of these, 167,309 students were granted admissions.
Additionally, the official revealed that over 98,000 students were admitted to colleges out of the 100,147 applicants.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
