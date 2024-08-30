Imran Khan's son steps up to support father’s bid for chancellor's position at Oxford University

Kasim Khan, the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has stepped up to support his father’s bid for the position of chancellor at Oxford University.

Kasim's involvement comes amid intense protests at Oxford University against Imran Khan’s candidacy. According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the university has been flooded with angry emails and petitions opposing Khan's nomination, labeling him as an unsuitable candidate for the role.

Recently, Kasim Khan shared an Instagram story that gained significant attention on social media, where he expressed strong support for his father's candidacy, writing, "Abba for chancellor – make it happen!" He also included a link to an article from the British news magazine The Week that details Imran Khan's nomination for the chancellorship.

Oxford University is expected to announce the official candidates for the chancellor position in October, with elections scheduled for October 28. Approximately 250,000 former students and staff will participate in the online voting, and the new chancellor will serve a ten-year term.

It is noteworthy that Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, has submitted an application to contest the election for the chancellor of Oxford University. PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari confirmed Imran Khan’s candidacy in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

