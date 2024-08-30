Heavy flooding leaves hundreds of tourists stranded in Kumrat Valley

Hundreds of tourists are reported to have been stranded in the Kumrat Valley as floods have cut off the tourist area from rest of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Mainly a flash flood coming from Kohistan wreaked destruction in Kumrat Valley on Friday. The flood caused a severe damage to several hotels and restaurants. Flood has also swept away the main road leading to Kumrat Valley near Barikot.
A tourist stranded in Kumrat Valley told a news channel that flood struck the area at 8:30pm and caused a huge damage in the area. He said that around 100 tourists are stranded at the tourist resort called Khana Badosh alone.
Earlier in the day, at least 12 members of a family, including nine children, were killed when a massive landslide hit a house in the Upper Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Police said the incident took place in the Maidan area of Upper Dir in the wee hours of Friday.
According to the Upper Dir deputy commissioner, around 300 tourists are present in the flood-hit area. They have been rescued from dangerous areas and shifted to Kumrat Valley. He said that heavy machinery too has been brought into Kumrat Valley keeping in view the deteriorating situation in the area.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
