Heavy flooding leaves hundreds of tourists stranded in Kumrat Valley

09:37 PM | 30 Aug, 2024
Flood in Kumrat Valley
Source: X

Hundreds of tourists are reported to have been stranded in the Kumrat Valley as floods have cut off the tourist area from rest of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Mainly a flash flood coming from Kohistan wreaked destruction in Kumrat Valley on Friday. The flood caused a severe damage to several hotels and restaurants. Flood has also swept away the main road leading to Kumrat Valley near Barikot. 

A tourist stranded in Kumrat Valley told a news channel that flood struck the area at 8:30pm and caused a huge damage in the area. He said that around 100 tourists are stranded at the tourist resort called Khana Badosh alone. 

Earlier in the day, at least 12 members of a family, including nine children, were killed when a massive landslide hit a house in the Upper Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Police said the incident took place in the Maidan area of Upper Dir in the wee hours of Friday.

According to the Upper Dir deputy commissioner, around 300 tourists are present in the flood-hit area. They have been rescued from dangerous areas and shifted to Kumrat Valley. He said that heavy machinery too has been brought into Kumrat Valley keeping in view the deteriorating situation in the area. 

