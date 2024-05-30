Search

Pakistan

Suzuki Swift GL CVT latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

02:43 PM | 30 May, 2024
Suzuki Swift GL CVT latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The all-new Suzuki Swift speaks performance, style and dynamism from every angle, design stands out.

Its new sporty design is sharp and attractive, and accentuated by the honeycomb Grill, alloy wheels, DRL and adjustable automatic LED projector headlamps.

A 1.2 liter petrol Engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency. Continuously variable transmission (CVT) gives you more control and the choice of engaging sports mode for a faster, powerful overall response.

It is featured with Daytime Running Lamps (DRL) and sensor-enabled, adjustable LED projector head lamps, which makes the ride more powerful and safe.

With an exciting D-Shaped Steering wheel and cylindrical gauges in the cockpit-like center console make the driver in charge. Entertainment takes on a whole new meaning with a 9-inch screen, allowing Apple or Android phone mirroring and navigation.

The Heartect next-generation platform features a high-rigidity frame contributing to crash safety.

Suzuki Swift Variants

The Suzuki Swift is available in three variants – Swift GL, Swift GL (CVT) and Swift GLX (CVT).

Suzuki Swift GL CVT Price in Pakistan

As of May 2024, the price of Suzuki Swift CVT price in Pakistan stands at Rs4,560,000.

Suzuki WagonR VXL latest price in Pakistan [May 2024 update]

Pakistan

04:56 PM | 30 May, 2024

Registration process for Punjab’ free solar scheme 2024 announced

04:40 PM | 30 May, 2024

Finance minister to present federal budget on June 10

04:28 PM | 30 May, 2024

Higher prices for imported food and solar panels expected in upcoming ...

03:39 PM | 30 May, 2024

24-year-old girl dies after quack gives her wrong injection in Lahore

03:23 PM | 30 May, 2024

Latest update on transfer policy for government school teachers in ...

03:08 PM | 30 May, 2024

Gold price plunges by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

Pakistan

05:51 PM | 27 May, 2024

Public holiday announced on May 28 in Pakistan

09:59 PM | 28 May, 2024

Malik Riaz says in viral audio message he will reveal everything ...

02:12 PM | 28 May, 2024

Has Pakistani govt removed PTA Taxes on mobile phones?

11:18 AM | 28 May, 2024

National Savings Jobs 2024; Check all details to apply online

08:42 AM | 29 May, 2024

Balochistan’s Washuk bus tragedy claims 28 lives; dozens injured

10:29 PM | 28 May, 2024

NAB raids Bahria Town office in Rawalpindi as Malik Riaz refuses to ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:56 PM | 30 May, 2024

Registration process for Punjab’ free solar scheme 2024 announced

Gold & Silver

02:22 PM | 29 May, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.5 747.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.14 173.14
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.28 26.58
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.08 26.38
Swiss Franc CHF 305.32 307.82
Thai Bhat THB 7.60 7.75

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: