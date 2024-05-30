Suzuki Swift GL CVT latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

LAHORE – The all-new Suzuki Swift speaks performance, style and dynamism from every angle, design stands out.

Its new sporty design is sharp and attractive, and accentuated by the honeycomb Grill, alloy wheels, DRL and adjustable automatic LED projector headlamps.

A 1.2 liter petrol Engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency. Continuously variable transmission (CVT) gives you more control and the choice of engaging sports mode for a faster, powerful overall response.

It is featured with Daytime Running Lamps (DRL) and sensor-enabled, adjustable LED projector head lamps, which makes the ride more powerful and safe.

With an exciting D-Shaped Steering wheel and cylindrical gauges in the cockpit-like center console make the driver in charge. Entertainment takes on a whole new meaning with a 9-inch screen, allowing Apple or Android phone mirroring and navigation.

The Heartect next-generation platform features a high-rigidity frame contributing to crash safety.

Suzuki Swift Variants

The Suzuki Swift is available in three variants – Swift GL, Swift GL (CVT) and Swift GLX (CVT).

Suzuki Swift GL CVT Price in Pakistan

As of May 2024, the price of Suzuki Swift CVT price in Pakistan stands at Rs4,560,000.