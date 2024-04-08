Matric, Inter exams in Punjab: Here are key points of new policy after cheating scandal

LAHORE – The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairman (PBCC) held an emergency meeting here on Monday after reports of cheating marred the recent matric and intermediate exams in the province.

Attended by chairpersons of all nine boards in Punjab, the meeting agreed on a uniformed policy to ensure transparency in exams. The higher education secretary and the PBCC chairman chaired the meeting, which took place in the provincial capital.

The higher education secretary told the meeting that private invigilators will not be hired for exam-related duties and examination centres will not be set up in narrow alleys. He said that question papers would be water-marked to prevent leaks and stern action against would be taken against those doing cheating and their facilitators. He told the officials concerned to make a list of those who are negligent towards their duties during the exams.

Speaking on the occasion, the PBCC chairman said that examination centres will be set up at schools, colleges and marriage halls.

The meeting proposed inclusion of the secretary (school education) in the PBCC as a permanent member.

The development comes days after reports of cheating during the Matric (Class-9) Annual Examinations 2024 surfaced in parts of the province.

Punjab School Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and BISE Lahore Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa found during surprise visits to various examination centres that private people were appointed to oversee the exams at some examination centres.

These surprise visits also exposed widespread cheating in the exams at different centres of the BISE Lahore. The matter was taken seriously by the provincial government and a cabinet committee was formed to investigate the matter.

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin, who was heading the cabinet committee, said he was seriously concerned as reports of cheating at examination centres emerged from other districts of the province too.