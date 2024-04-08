Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2024 on Wednesday

RIYADH – As Shawwal moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Kingdom will celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2024 on Wednesday, April 10.
On Sunday, the Saudi Supreme Court had asked all Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the new crescent moon on Monday. The sighting of the new crescent moon marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and beginning of the month of Shawwal.
In its announcement, the court urged any person who sees the Shawwal crescent with the naked eye or through telescopes to report it to the nearest court and record their statement. People could also contact their nearest center to help get to the court.
Ramadan started in Saudi Arabia and in most Arab countries on March 11.
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.