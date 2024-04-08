Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2024 on Wednesday

RIYADH – As Shawwal moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Kingdom will celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2024 on Wednesday, April 10.

On Sunday, the Saudi Supreme Court had asked all Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the new crescent moon on Monday. The sighting of the new crescent moon marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and beginning of the month of Shawwal.

In its announcement, the court urged any person who sees the Shawwal crescent with the naked eye or through telescopes to report it to the nearest court and record their statement. People could also contact their nearest center to help get to the court.

Ramadan started in Saudi Arabia and in most Arab countries on March 11.