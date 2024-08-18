Search

World

Israeli airstrikes kill 15, including 9 children from single family in Gaza

07:32 PM | 18 Aug, 2024
Gaza

GAZA -  In a devastating attack on Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of 15 individuals from the same family, including nine children. The attack targeted a warehouse in the central Gaza Strip’s Al-Zawaida area, where several families had sought refuge.

According to international news agencies, the Israeli military's bombardment hit the warehouse, causing the deaths of 16 Palestinians. The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that out of the 16 casualties, 15 belonged to a single family. Among the victims were nine children and several women, with additional individuals reported injured.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces launched a drone strike on a car in the West Bank, killing two Palestinians. Other areas, including Khan Younis and Ramallah, have also been targeted in recent attacks.

These latest acts of aggression come amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, in which an Israeli delegation is participating. Hamas has previously dismissed these negotiations as a façade, declining to take part.

Since the beginning of the Israeli bombardment on October 7, over 40,000 Palestinians have been reported killed, with more than 80,000 injured. Among the deceased and wounded, a significant portion are children and women, reflecting the heavy toll on Gaza's civilian population.

World

07:32 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Israeli airstrikes kill 15, including 9 children from single family ...

05:46 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

House of Muslim boy accused of stabbing Hindu classmate demolished in ...

05:44 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Taliban enforce pay cuts for employees who skip congregational prayers

11:51 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh students considering new political party 'to prevent ...

05:24 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

British adventurer sets world record with highest ski base jump from ...

12:18 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

First Polio case in Gaza in 25 years raises alarm for Health Security ...

World

07:58 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh's former intelligence chief sent to jail on 8-day remand

12:38 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

‘Be The One’: O! Millionaire’s new campaign sets sights on ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:32 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Israeli airstrikes kill 15, including 9 children from single family in Gaza

Gold & Silver

05:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Gold prices hit record high of Rs260,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 18 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.60 280.50
Euro EUR 303.50 305.70
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.90 360.10
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.90 187.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.10 743.60
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.40 728.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.50 324.50
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: