Israeli airstrikes kill 15, including 9 children from single family in Gaza

GAZA - In a devastating attack on Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of 15 individuals from the same family, including nine children. The attack targeted a warehouse in the central Gaza Strip’s Al-Zawaida area, where several families had sought refuge.

According to international news agencies, the Israeli military's bombardment hit the warehouse, causing the deaths of 16 Palestinians. The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that out of the 16 casualties, 15 belonged to a single family. Among the victims were nine children and several women, with additional individuals reported injured.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces launched a drone strike on a car in the West Bank, killing two Palestinians. Other areas, including Khan Younis and Ramallah, have also been targeted in recent attacks.

These latest acts of aggression come amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, in which an Israeli delegation is participating. Hamas has previously dismissed these negotiations as a façade, declining to take part.

Since the beginning of the Israeli bombardment on October 7, over 40,000 Palestinians have been reported killed, with more than 80,000 injured. Among the deceased and wounded, a significant portion are children and women, reflecting the heavy toll on Gaza's civilian population.