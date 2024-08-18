Can Imran Khan win Oxford University chancellor's election from Adiala Jail?

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has submitted an application to run for the position of Chancellor at the University of Oxford from prison, according to his close aide Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, who confirmed this on Sunday.
Khan, who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been in jail since August 2023 due to numerous legal cases—a common issue for opposition figures in the country.
Although the convictions against Khan related to the February 8 parliamentary election have been suspended or overturned, he remains imprisoned on new charges.
On Saturday, Bukhari confirmed that Khan intends to contest the upcoming election for the Chancellor of Oxford University.
"Following Imran Khan’s instructions, his application for the Oxford University Chancellor Election 2024 has been submitted," Bukhari announced on the social media platform X. "We look forward to everyone’s support for a historic campaign."
The Chancellor of Oxford University is elected by members of Convocation, which includes all university alumni who have received a degree. To qualify for the position, a candidate must be nominated by at least two members of Convocation.
Typically, the election process is open to distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to public life, academia, or other fields. The Chancellor’s role, while largely ceremonial, is a highly prestigious position within the university.
The election will take place online in the third week of the Michaelmas term, starting on October 28.
Khan, who completed his degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Oxford in 1975, is expected to draw international attention to his incarceration in Pakistan through his decision to run for this prestigious position.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
