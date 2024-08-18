Search

Pakistan

Russian climber goes missing in Pakistan, two others critically injured

Web Desk
08:49 PM | 18 Aug, 2024
Russian climber dies in Pakistan
Source: File photo

A Russian climber has gone missing, and two others are critically injured and stranded after a tragic incident on the 26,000-foot Gasherbrum IV mountain in northern Pakistan this week, officials confirmed on Sunday. A rescue mission will be launched as soon as weather conditions permit.

The five-member Russian team, including Sergei Nilov, Mikhail Mironov, Alexy Bautin, Sergei Mironov, and Evgeni Lablokov, embarked on a mission to Gasherbrum IV to retrieve the body of Dmitry Golovchenko, another Russian climber who went missing on the same mountain in 2023.

Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, reported that an ice formation, possibly a serac, collapsed on Saturday, triggering a "catastrophic event" for the climbers.

"Sergei Nilov is currently missing, and his status remains unknown," Haidri said, adding that the chances of his survival "hang in the balance."

"Tragically, two climbers sustained severe injuries in the incident," he added. "Their condition is critical, and there is little hope they will survive beyond the next day, further darkening an already grim situation."

Akhtar Shigri, a police official responsible for foreign climbers in the northern Shigar district, stated that Mikhail Mironov and Sergei Mironov are stranded on the mountain with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Bautin and Lablokov were safely airlifted by a Pakistan Army helicopter to Skardu on Saturday evening. "Today, the helicopter is also waiting for favorable weather to search and rescue the other three climbers," Shigri said.

Hajji Ghulam Muhammad, CEO of Blue Trek and Tours, which organized the expedition, mentioned that the injured climbers were in contact with the rest of the team. However, their serious injuries prevented them from descending, as they were climbing in alpine style.

Nilov, the missing climber, had previously survived a near-fatal fall from the same mountain in September last year with Golovchenko. Nilov made it back to the base camp and was rescued by helicopter, but Golovchenko went missing.

Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, home to some of the world's highest peaks, is a popular destination for tourists and climbers. However, these expeditions often turn tragic. Last week, Pakistani mountaineer Murad Sadpara died from head injuries while descending Broad Peak Mountain in GB.

This summer, five Japanese climbers and a Brazilian paraglider also lost their lives in separate incidents in Pakistan’s Karakoram mountain range.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

08:49 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Russian climber goes missing in Pakistan, two others critically ...

08:18 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Fact-check: The truth behind viral message about ATMs closure, mobile ...

07:54 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Can Imran Khan win Oxford University chancellor's election from ...

07:14 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Sports and social change: KWSSIP, NRSP charting a course for success

06:42 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Avalanche strikes Russian team on Gasherbrum IV: one missing, two ...

06:22 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan applies for Oxford chancellor position while in prison

Pakistan

11:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Pakistan becomes 2nd largest country after India as 3,968 companies ...

01:10 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Monkeypox cases rise to three in Pakistan

09:32 AM | 18 Aug, 2024

Influential man’s car crushes security guard to death in Karachi ...

07:57 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Sindh announces public holiday on August 20

07:30 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Severe flooding hits Punjab after India releases water without warning

11:45 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Internet disruptions caused by firewall 'could cost Pakistani economy ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:49 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Russian climber goes missing in Pakistan, two others critically injured

Gold & Silver

05:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Gold prices hit record high of Rs260,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 18 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.60 280.50
Euro EUR 303.50 305.70
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.90 360.10
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.90 187.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.10 743.60
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.40 728.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.50 324.50
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: