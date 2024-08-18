Pakistani MMA fighter Zia Mashwani knocks out India's Bharat Khandare at BRAVE CF 85

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan