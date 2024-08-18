Search

Pakistani MMA fighter Zia Mashwani knocks out India's Bharat Khandare at BRAVE CF 85

Web Desk
10:05 PM | 18 Aug, 2024
Pakistani MMA fighter Zia Mashwani knocks out Indian rival
Source: TV screengrab

Pakistani MMA fighter Zia Mashwani knocked out his Indian rival Bharat Khandare at BRAVE CF 85 in Lahore on Sunday.

For the first time ever, an India vs. Pakistan MMA fight took place on the Pakistani soil. To date, no Indian MMA fighter had crossed the border to compete in Pakistan. But now Khandare has created history. Another Indian MMA fighter, Srikant Sekhar, will fight Rizwan Ali in the co-main event.

