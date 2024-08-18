NDMA puts major Pakistani cities on high alert amid heavy monsoon rain forecast

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert to the administrations of major cities, warning of potential urban flooding due to heavy monsoon rains expected in the next 24 hours, according to state media reports on Sunday.

The NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center has forecast additional monsoon rains from Sunday night through Monday, with intermittent breaks, as reported by the state-run APP news agency.

The heavy rainfall is anticipated to cause flash floods in low-lying areas of cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar.

"Residents in these regions are urged to stay alert and adhere to the instructions provided by local authorities," the report stated. The NDMA has directed all relevant departments to take necessary measures to minimize the impact of potential flooding and extreme weather conditions.

In Sindh province, warnings have been issued for possible flash floods in the districts of Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jamshoro, and Dadu.

Since July 1, torrential monsoon rains have claimed at least 180 lives across Pakistan, including 64 deaths in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as reported by disaster management authorities.

Pakistan is considered one of the most climate-vulnerable countries globally. This year, the country experienced its "wettest April since 1961," with 59.3 millimeters of rainfall and at least 144 deaths due to thunderstorms and structural collapses, according to official reports.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the importance of citizen participation in a national tree plantation campaign to combat climate challenges, as reported by APP.

Zardari noted that only 5 percent of Pakistan’s land area is forested and that these forests are under severe pressure due to increasing demands for wood and other land uses.

"Through this Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign, we have the chance to make a lasting impact on our environment and secure a greener, healthier future for our younger generation," the president stated.

In 2022, unusually heavy rains triggered widespread flash floods across Pakistan, resulting in over 1,700 deaths, approximately $30 billion in damages, and affecting at least 30 million people.