Madeha Naqvi withdraws remarks about Hina Altaf and Agha Ali's divorce

Pakistani TV host Madiha Naqvi has retracted her earlier statement confirming the divorce of popular showbiz couple Agha Ali and Hina Altaf, explaining that it was a mistake.
During a recent segment of her morning show, which featured veteran actresses Shagufta Ejaz and Vaneeza Ahmed, Naqvi mentioned that Agha Ali and Hina Altaf had divorced and were now living separately. This comment quickly spread on social media, generating headlines and widespread speculation about the couple's relationship.
However, Naqvi has since walked back her statement. In a post on her official Instagram story, she shared a social media post that had reported her confirmation of the couple's divorce, questioning her own authority to make such a claim.
"I am in no position to confirm the divorce of any couple," Naqvi clarified, stating that her comment was made during a game segment on the show and was simply a slip of the tongue. She acknowledged that she should have been more careful with her words.
Naqvi also emphasized that she does not make such statements for attention, noting that her audience is aware of this. She expressed her admiration for Agha Ali and Hina Altaf, stressing that she had no intention of causing them any harm, as she holds the couple in high regard.
Agha Ali and Hina Altaf, who were married during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, faced separation rumors in 2022, which they firmly denied in April of that year.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
