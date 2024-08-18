Madeha Naqvi withdraws remarks about Hina Altaf and Agha Ali's divorce

Pakistani TV host Madiha Naqvi has retracted her earlier statement confirming the divorce of popular showbiz couple Agha Ali and Hina Altaf, explaining that it was a mistake.

During a recent segment of her morning show, which featured veteran actresses Shagufta Ejaz and Vaneeza Ahmed, Naqvi mentioned that Agha Ali and Hina Altaf had divorced and were now living separately. This comment quickly spread on social media, generating headlines and widespread speculation about the couple's relationship.

However, Naqvi has since walked back her statement. In a post on her official Instagram story, she shared a social media post that had reported her confirmation of the couple's divorce, questioning her own authority to make such a claim.

"I am in no position to confirm the divorce of any couple," Naqvi clarified, stating that her comment was made during a game segment on the show and was simply a slip of the tongue. She acknowledged that she should have been more careful with her words.

Naqvi also emphasized that she does not make such statements for attention, noting that her audience is aware of this. She expressed her admiration for Agha Ali and Hina Altaf, stressing that she had no intention of causing them any harm, as she holds the couple in high regard.

Agha Ali and Hina Altaf, who were married during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, faced separation rumors in 2022, which they firmly denied in April of that year.