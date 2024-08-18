When will Super Blue Moon be seen in Pakistan?

Stargazers in Pakistan are in for a spectacular treat as the first super blue moon of the year is set to light up the skies tomorrow (Monday), according to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

This captivating celestial event comes a year after the Sturgeon moon illuminated the night on August 1, followed by a stunning super blue moon on August 30, 2022.

According to Suparco, the super blue moon will be visible in Pakistan on Monday at 11:26 p.m., marking the first supermoon of the year. The agency also mentioned that three more supermoons will occur on September 18, October 17, and November 15.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, approximately 363,300 kilometers away. During this time, the moon shines 30% brighter and appears 14% larger, creating a dazzling display in the night sky.

While "supermoon" is not an official astronomical term, it refers to a full moon that occurs when the moon is near its closest approach to Earth.

Typically, there is one full moon each month. However, on rare occasions, two full moons can occur within a single lunar calendar month. When this happens, the second full moon is known as a Blue Moon. Despite the name, the moon does not actually appear blue in color.

The term "blue moon" can be confusing, as some may wonder why it's called a Blue Moon when it's the first and only full moon of August this year. Astronomers clarify that a blue moon refers to an event when there are multiple full moons within a specific period.

There are two types of blue moons: a "seasonal blue moon," which is the third full moon in a season that has four, and a "calendar blue moon," which occurs when there are two full moons in the same calendar month.

This year’s blue moon is a "seasonal blue moon," being the third full moon in a season that features four full moons.