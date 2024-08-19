'Imran Khan led PTI govt initiated National Firewall Plan in 2020', documents reveal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are facing difficulties in communicating on WhatsApp as internet and data services have slowed down, and amid this dilemma, documents indicate that the decision to establish firewall was made during PTI government.
These documents reference a meeting held at PM Office regarding the national firewall system. A letter, dated November 4, 2020, was sent to the Secretary of Information Technology, confirming that a discussion on the National Firewall System took place on October 22, 2020.
It directed IT ministry to present plan for approval to the relevant authorities and to explore different implementation options, including feedback from stakeholders. The letter further stated that the firewall should be developed and implemented, along with a national social media application similar to Chinese instant messaging app WeChat.
As millions are looking at government amid slow internet services and disruption on social media, State Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja denied that the government had deliberately slowed down the internet.
Minister explained that the government had not shut down or restricted internet access, and that widespread use of VPNs, particularly for downloading, was placing strain on the internet, leading to slowdowns.
She linked recent internet disruptions to several causes, lasting only a day or two.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.