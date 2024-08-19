Sitara Textile among 100 mills shut down in Faisalabad amid rising energy costs

LAHORE – Around hundred factories, including Sitara Textile Mills have stopped their operations amid massive surge in energy tariffs and sky high markup rates.
Mill owners said production costs have escalated, leading to the closure of over hundred mills. The other remaining textile mills have cut their production by half. The recent shutdown resulted in an additional 2lac job losses in country's third populated city.
Workers and mill owners said running these factories with current electricity and gas prices is unbearable, and they also demanded drop in the markup rate.
The factories currently operational also stopped taking new export orders and are only working on existing ones, with further factory closures expected in the coming month.
Pakistan Textile Exporters Association officials pointed out that current global market conditions are favorable for increasing exports, as many American and European brands are shifting away from China, and the situation in Bangladesh might benefit Pakistan’s export orders.
Traders and mill owner also denounced expensive electricity tariffs and the need for energy from cheaper sources. They also called for reduced interest rates and an independent energy audit.
These leaders argued that IPPs have taken excessive payments compared to their investments, resulting in unbearable electricity costs and significant industry shutdowns.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
