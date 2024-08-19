Missing YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa returns home 'safely' after court intervention

LAHORE – Pakistani funny YouTuber and internet personality Aun Ali Khosa has returned home after missing for a week, his family said on Monday.
Bill Bill Pakistan singer was abducted from his apartment in provincial capital Lahore on the night of August 13th, and he was released after six days.
Journalist Imran Khan's lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq quoting YouTubers' family said Aun has returned safe.
At this time, there is little information about who was responsible for the abduction. However, reports claimed that he was abducted by agencies for his anti-state song.
Last week, Lahore High Court ordered the police to locate YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa by August 20. His wife, Binish Iqbal, claimed he was unlawfully detained by unknown armed men on August 15, who broke into their apartment, confiscated his belongings, and forcibly took him away.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Aug-2024/youtuber-aun-ali-khosa-ardent-critic-of-coalition-govt-kidnapped-in-lahore
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
