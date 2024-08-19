Missing YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa returns home 'safely' after court intervention

LAHORE – Pakistani funny YouTuber and internet personality Aun Ali Khosa has returned home after missing for a week, his family said on Monday.

Bill Bill Pakistan singer was abducted from his apartment in provincial capital Lahore on the night of August 13th, and he was released after six days.

Journalist Imran Khan's lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq quoting YouTubers' family said Aun has returned safe.

At this time, there is little information about who was responsible for the abduction. However, reports claimed that he was abducted by agencies for his anti-state song.

Last week, Lahore High Court ordered the police to locate YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa by August 20. His wife, Binish Iqbal, claimed he was unlawfully detained by unknown armed men on August 15, who broke into their apartment, confiscated his belongings, and forcibly took him away.

