Web Desk
10:24 AM | 6 Mar, 2020
PM Imran lauds Khamenei, Erdogan for condemning massacre of Muslims by Hindu supremacist Modi regime
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked Iranian supreme leader Syed Ali Khamenei and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for condemning the oppression and massacre of Muslims in India and Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir by the Hindu supremacist Modi regime.

In his tweets, he said it is sad to see that few voices from the Muslim world are speaking out and condemning it, while more voices were being raised in the West condemning the Hindu supremacist Modi regime's massacre of Muslims in India and Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has also appreciated the reaction of supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against ongoing riots in New Delhi against the discriminatory citizenship law.

Earlier, in a tweet, Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei said that hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieved over the massacre of Muslims in India.

