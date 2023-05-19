Govt appoints new finance secretary ahead of budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget, the federal government has transferred Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, instructing him to report to the Establishment Division.
Following the transfer, the Establishment Division appointed Imdadullah Bosal, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), as the new secretary of the Finance Division.
Sources reveal that Sheikh, also a BS-22 officer of the PAS, had submitted a written request to the government for leave. However, the government was hesitant to grant his request due to the upcoming budget for 2023-24, scheduled to be unveiled on June 9.
Sheikh’s reasons for seeking relief included attending his child’s graduation ceremony abroad, experiencing back pain from prolonged office hours, and a potential lucrative assignment with an FCDO-funded project (yet to be confirmed).
Sheikh had rendered his services during a critical period when the country was striving to meet the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reinstate the Fund-sponsored program. Over the past few years, he had served under both the Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Democratic Movement-led regimes, exerting considerable efforts to sustain the IMF program despite the lender’s stringent stance.
He strongly opposed the government’s unilateral decision to implement a cross-fuel subsidy plan without consulting the IMF. Unfortunately, his endeavors were in vain, as the IMF has not yet resumed the halted program, despite the authorities’ tireless efforts in Islamabad over the past several months.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 19, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.54
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 182,406 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,757.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.