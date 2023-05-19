Search

Police to lunch search operation at Zaman Park after Imran Khan's permission: Mir

Web Desk 11:02 AM | 19 May, 2023
LAHORE: Punjab’s Caretaker Information Minister, Amir Mir, announced that a search operation will be conducted at the Lahore residence of Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). 

Mir stated that this operation will take place with Khan’s permission and in front of cameras to apprehend suspected “terrorists.” Rather than engaging in a direct confrontation, Mir explained that a delegation supervised by the Lahore commissioner will be sent to Khan under the interim government’s decision.

Mir set a 24-hour deadline for Khan to hand over the alleged “30-40 terrorists” reportedly present at his Zaman Park residence. However, the deadline expired at 2pm that afternoon. Mir revealed that Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, conducted a meeting where it was decided that the delegation would request an appointment from Khan’s team to meet him after Friday prayers. The delegation will seek Khan’s permission for a search operation, with a police party of 400 personnel accompanying them due to the reported presence of terrorists.

Khan had previously requested that law enforcement conduct a search operation at his residence but insisted they possess valid search warrants. Mir emphasized that if Khan refuses permission for the search, they will consider alternative strategies. Mir dismissed Khan’s concerns of the police planting people in his home, asserting that the operation will now be conducted in front of cameras.

The caretaker minister confirmed that the government has no immediate plans to arrest Khan but warned him to cease spreading false reports of his potential arrest. Mir stated that even if they don’t apprehend Khan, other authorities may do so in the future.

Moments before speaking with the media, Mir announced the arrest of eight terrorists fleeing from Zaman Park. The authorities are interrogating them to gather information about potential individuals hiding inside Khan’s house. Mir attributed the successful arrests to the 24-hour ultimatum, which prompted the suspects to leave Zaman Park.

As per the situation on the ground, journalists were granted access to Khan’s residence, where they could move around freely. Only Khan’s personal security guards were present, and additional security measures such as bulletproof glass had been installed. No party workers were seen at the security checkpoints in Zaman Park, and the tents that were previously set up had been removed. It was reported that a small number of workers were present, but they were subsequently arrested by the police.

During Khan’s interaction with reporters, he appeared open to negotiations.

