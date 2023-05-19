Trans people cannot get their gender changed, rules Pakistan’s top Islamic court

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Shariah Court ruled on Friday that transgender people could not chose their gender identity and call themselves man or woman on their own wishes.
A bench headed by interim chief justice Syed Muhammad Anwar and Justice Khadim Hussain announced the verdict on petitions filed against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018 approved by the National Assembly in 2018.
For the unversed, the act is a law in Pakistan which aimed to provide equal rights to transgender people and safeguard their rights through legal recognition. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act had given transgender people in Pakistan the right to choose their gender identity as they perceived it themselves and change it on previously issued government documents.
However, the act was later challenged the shariah court by the JUI-F and others, saying it was against Shariat. They were of the view that “no law can be made against Quran and Sunnah in the country”.
The Shariah court bench in its ruling declared Section 2, 3 and 7 against the Islamic teachings. It added that no one could be declared transgender based on physical features and self-identity.
Wrapping up the petitions against the act, the court directed the government to ensure provision of all rights to transgender people.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 19, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.54
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 182,406 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,757.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.