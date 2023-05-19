Search

Pakistan

Sindh announces summer vacations for schools

12:57 PM | 19 May, 2023
Sindh announces summer vacations for schools
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Friday announced that summer vacations for all public and private educational institutions will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

The provincial education secretary said that the scheduled for the vacations was announced as per a decision made by the steering committee for educational institutions. 

The announcement regarding summer vacations is applicable for all public and private institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh.

Sindh school timings revised

Pakistan

Karachi board announces schedule for intermediate exams

12:05 PM | 17 May, 2023

Dar announces cut in petrol, diesel prices

12:16 AM | 16 May, 2023

BISE Lahore announces schedule for postponed papers of ninth grade

06:11 PM | 13 May, 2023

Schools, colleges reopen in Punjab after three days of shutdown

11:48 AM | 13 May, 2023

British Council announces update for O/A levels exams in Pakistan

10:16 AM | 13 May, 2023

Pakistan to face internet suspension for an indefinite period, announces PTA

03:16 PM | 10 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Tiktok sensation Ayesha Mano lip-syncs to AP Dhillon's song

01:50 PM | 19 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 19, 2023

09:18 AM | 19 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 19, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 296
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.88 785.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.07 42.47
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.08
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.87
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.54
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 19, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,990.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 182,406 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,757.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: