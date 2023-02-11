Search

Pakistan

Sindh school timings revised

Web Desk 09:34 AM | 11 Feb, 2023
KARACHI – The provincial administration in the country’s southeastern region issued a notification regarding the revision of school timings.

A notification issued by the Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions said “As the severity of winter/cold has reduced across the province, therefore, the previous school timings are hereby withdrawn.”

With new notification, Sindh School Education Department reinstated the regular timings of 8:00 a.m. for all state-run and private educational institutions across the province.

Last month, officials directed to commence classes from 8:30 am in wake of the cold wave.

Sindh to promote students without exams this year            

Sindh School Education also announced that students of grades 1-3 will be promoted to the next classes without examinations this year.

The examinations of classes 4-8 will be held as per the schedule. The authorities further announced that matric examinations will start on May 8, and HSC exams will start on May 22. 

