Rescuers continue search for Turkiye-Syria earthquake survivors as death toll tops 24,000

ANKARA – Rescuers in quake hit Turkiye and Syria continue ongoing search and rescue operation for survivors of catastrophic earthquakes, with the death toll crossing 24,000 on Saturday.
Reports in international media suggest that the death toll in the region after one of the worst disasters in recent memory has soared as cold, hunger and misery gripped a large number of people who were left homeless.
Searching teams are now racing against time to find survivors buried under buildings collapsed by massive tremors, with hundreds of families even children rescued from the rubble.
Amid horrific updates, the United Nations has warned that nearly a million people urgently needed food in the two nations after the quake. UN World Food Programme appealed for $77 million to provide food for nearly half a million newly displaced victims.
It was reported that more than 12,000 buildings were either destroyed or seriously damaged in the earthquake and survivors are now battling extreme cold weather.
Lately, Pakistan has formed an air bridge to transport relief goods to Turkiye as Islamabad handed over 100 tonnes relief goods including food, medicines and winterized tents for the people of Turkiye.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,330
