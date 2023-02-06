Pakistani celebrities show solidarity with earthquake victims in Turkiye, Syria

Over 1,400 fatalities and thousands of injuries were reported on Monday, following a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck central Turkiye and northwest Syria. The quake, which took place in the early hours of the morning, caused buildings to collapse and led to extensive searches for survivors amidst the rubble. The impact of the earthquake was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported that the earthquake measured 7.8 magnitudes on the richter scale and was located 67 km (42 miles) north-north-east of Kahramanmaraş, Turkiye at a depth of 2 km. However, Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority stated that the magnitude was slightly smaller at 7.6 and at a greater depth.

Pakistani artists showed support to those affected by the earthquake. Turning to their social media handles, Ali Rehman Khan wrote on Twitter, "My heart goes out to the people of Turkey, Syria and Lebanon. Chilling to see the extent of damage and destruction it has caused. Prayers for all those who have been affected by this devastating earthquake. Prayers for the departed and for the safety of those who have survived."

Ahsan Khan shared, "Prayers for Iskenderun Turkey, vast devastation and destruction from magnitude 7.8 earthquake. People feared to be under rubble. Death toll is already above 200!"

Fakhre Alam shared, "Deeply saddened to hear about the massive earthquake in Turkiye. It was 7.1 in magnitude and many buildings collapsed. This is catastrophic. Many many casualties were feared. May the Almighty have mercy on all." He added in another tweet, "The situation in Turkiye is dire and the country has already appealed for international assistance. Please take a moment to say a prayer for all those that have perished."

Aiman Khan also took to her Instagram to show express her condolences to the people who fell victim to the tragedy.

The official death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has risen to over 1,400, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan calling it the country's largest disaster since 1939. According to Erdoğan, 912 people have died and 5,383 have been injured.

The quake struck while people were sleeping and were one of the strongest to hit the region in at least a century. Search and rescue operations have been hindered by unfavourable weather conditions. Turkey's president stated that over 45 nations have offered assistance.