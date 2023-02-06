Search

Nora Fatehi gets candid about her struggle in Bollywood

Web Desk 05:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2023
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagram)

Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi continues to reach new heights in the industry. Her latest accolade solidifies her position as the only Indian and South Asian actor to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

She has quickly established herself as a prominent dancer in the industry. Her mesmerising looks and electrifying dance moves have captivated audiences and established her as a heartthrob in the industry.

Fatehi recently opened up about her struggle phase in the entertainment industry in an interview. During her early days in India, she struggled to adapt to the language and was met with rejection and criticism at auditions.

She also recounts a heart-wrenching moment when a casting director told her to go back to her country and that they already had enough people like her. The Moroccan-Canadian dancer, who grew up idolizing Hindi cinema, expressed her pain and frustration as she had always dreamed of performing and entertaining people.

Despite the hardships, Nora never lost sight of her dream to entertain people and be a performer. Her perseverance paid off, and she is now one of the most successful Indian actors, recently making India proud by performing at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. 

 Her latest work includes her appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's film An Action Hero's song Jheda Nasha.

