Nora Fatehi gets candid about her struggle in Bollywood

Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi continues to reach new heights in the industry. Her latest accolade solidifies her position as the only Indian and South Asian actor to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
She has quickly established herself as a prominent dancer in the industry. Her mesmerising looks and electrifying dance moves have captivated audiences and established her as a heartthrob in the industry.
Fatehi recently opened up about her struggle phase in the entertainment industry in an interview. During her early days in India, she struggled to adapt to the language and was met with rejection and criticism at auditions.
She also recounts a heart-wrenching moment when a casting director told her to go back to her country and that they already had enough people like her. The Moroccan-Canadian dancer, who grew up idolizing Hindi cinema, expressed her pain and frustration as she had always dreamed of performing and entertaining people.
Despite the hardships, Nora never lost sight of her dream to entertain people and be a performer. Her perseverance paid off, and she is now one of the most successful Indian actors, recently making India proud by performing at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup.
Her latest work includes her appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's film An Action Hero's song Jheda Nasha.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
