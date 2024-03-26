Search

Saudi Arabia girl to join Miss Universe 2024

Web Desk
06:11 PM | 26 Mar, 2024
Saudi Arabia girl to join Miss Universe 2024

JEDDAH—A 27-year-old model named Rumy Alqahtani, who is a beauty pageant veteran and an influencer with one million Instagram followers, will represent Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. 

This marks the first time that a Saudi woman will carry the country's flag on the Miss Universe stage.

In an Instagram post written in Arabic, Alqahtani expressed her honour at being chosen for the competition and shared photos of herself wearing a sequined gown, a tiara, and a sash while holding the Saudi flag. 

Alqahtani has previously participated in several global pageants, including the recent Miss and Mrs Global Asian in Malaysia.

