Foreign elements aiding terrorism in Pakistan, says ISPR after fatal attack on Chinese convoy

RAWALPINDI – Certain foreign elements are complicit in aiding and abetting terrorism in Pakistan, driven by their vested interests, said the military’s media wing after a fatal attack on Chinese convoy in Besham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla on Tuesday.

ISPR said the recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, notably in Gwadar, Turbat, and Besham, are dastardly acts aimed at destabilising the internal security situation. While the first two attempts were successfully thwarted by the armed forces, the latest incident at Besham led to the loss of 6 innocent civilians including 5 Chinese nationals.

“The whole nation stands in solidarity with our Chinese brothers and unequivocally condemn this cowardly act,” it said.

“Strategic projects and sensitive sites vital for Pakistan’s economic progress and the well-being of its people are being targeted as a conscious effort to retard our progress and sow discord between Pakistan and its strategic allies and partners, most notably China. Certain foreign elements are complicit in aiding and abetting terrorism in Pakistan, driven by their vested interests. Despite the veneer of innocence, these elements are being continuously exposed as sponsors of terror,” read the statement.

Such heinous acts of violence against innocent civilians, foreigners and the armed forces will not deter the resolve of the Pakistani people, its security forces and our partners to root out the menace terrorism from our country, ISPR said.

Pakistan, as the frontline state against terror, remains perhaps the only nation directly confronting the international terrorist enterprise with absolute steadfastness and full resolve of the state.

“With the unwavering support of the resilient nation and our iron-clad ally China, we will ensure that all those involved in aiding terrorism, directly or indirectly, are held accountable and find their due comeuppance. Together we will prevail over adversity and evil,” it said.