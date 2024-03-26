Search

Pakistan

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla 'terrorist' attack

03:14 PM | 26 Mar, 2024
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla ‘terrorist’ attack
PESHAWAR – Five Chinese citizens were killed in what appears a terrorist attack in Shangla district of northwestern province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A senior police official confirmed the attack to local media, stating that the incident took place in Bisham area of the district.

He said a vehicle laden with explosive material was hit with the vehicle carrying Chinese nationals. Following the collision, the vehicle fell into a ravine, leaving the five foreign nationals dead while driver was injured in the attack.

Security forces have cordoned off the area while bodies and injured have been shifted to hospital.

More to follow…

