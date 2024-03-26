Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla ‘terrorist’ attack

PESHAWAR – Five Chinese citizens were killed in what appears a terrorist attack in Shangla district of northwestern province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A senior police official confirmed the attack to local media, stating that the incident took place in Bisham area of the district.

He said a vehicle laden with explosive material was hit with the vehicle carrying Chinese nationals. Following the collision, the vehicle fell into a ravine, leaving the five foreign nationals dead while driver was injured in the attack.

Security forces have cordoned off the area while bodies and injured have been shifted to hospital.

