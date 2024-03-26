12th class Chemistry pairing scheme 2024 of Punjab boards

LAHORE – The 12th class first annual examinations 2024 are set to commence across Punjab in April while a final date sheet is yet to be released.
The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) will also conduct the exam of Chemistry for Science Group students, who considered the subject tougher.
Students of intermediate part-II are looking for ways to prepare for the examinations in effective manners. At this point, it is crucial for them to understand the paper structure and marks allocation for each question so the attempt the paper in a better way.
The pairing scheme is a blueprint that provides information about the distribution of marks for each question in the examination papers.
Here we have gathered details for pairing scheme of Chemistry paper. It carries information about both objective and subject parts of the question paper. Take a look at the pairing scheme of Chemistry paper for 12th class examination 2024:
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
