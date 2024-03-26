12th class Chemistry pairing scheme 2024 of Punjab boards

LAHORE – The 12th class first annual examinations 2024 are set to commence across Punjab in April while a final date sheet is yet to be released.

The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) will also conduct the exam of Chemistry for Science Group students, who considered the subject tougher.

Students of intermediate part-II are looking for ways to prepare for the examinations in effective manners. At this point, it is crucial for them to understand the paper structure and marks allocation for each question so the attempt the paper in a better way.

The pairing scheme is a blueprint that provides information about the distribution of marks for each question in the examination papers.

Here we have gathered details for pairing scheme of Chemistry paper. It carries information about both objective and subject parts of the question paper. Take a look at the pairing scheme of Chemistry paper for 12th class examination 2024: