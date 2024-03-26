GB education minister’s Vigo vehicle stolen in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – The official vehicle of Gilgit-Baltistan Education Minister Ghulam Shehzad Agha was stolen in Rawalpindi.

Reports said the Vigo vehicle with the registration number GLTA 6326 was parked outside the minister’s residence in the city and it was stolen in the wee hours of Tuesday.

He learnt about the missing of his vehicle at 8 am and immediately reported it to the police. It is suspect the activity was carried out during the suhoor timings as holy month of Ramadan is being observed.

A case has been registered at New Town police station against the unknown persons for stealing the vehicle, which is owned by the GB’s Education Department.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the matters to round up the suspects. The incident shows the level of security in the city as vehicle of a minister was not safe there.