PITB's AI-based Safe City Initiative identifies 79 stolen vehicles

LAHORE – The Punjab Safe City Project, which is being carried out by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Police Department, has successfully implemented an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System.
This system has captured data from 74,949 vehicles. Out of these, 79 vehicles were identified as stolen, and 52,125 had Non-Standard Plates. PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf pointed out these achievements during a progress review meeting. Other senior officials, including PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Qasim Ifzal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, were also present at the meeting.
The meeting participants were informed that the AI-powered Facial Recognition System has also proven to be highly effective. This system has captured 190,867 faces and identified anomalies by comparing them with a vast database comprising 20.4 million records and pictures from different government departments.t to mention that the Safe City Project leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deploy a Facial Recognition System, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, and Tag and Trace System. 464 cameras have been installed at 142 strategic sites across the designated Punjab Safe City Project areas. The system is successfully helping in curbing crimes in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.
Chairman Faisal Yousaf commended the team for their dedication and efficiency in implementing the project within a record time frame. He expressed his pride in the PITB Software Engineering Wing for developing an indigenous solution, emphasizing the importance of technological advancements in ensuring public safety.
He also highlighted the project's success in aligning with international standards, offering a cost-effective solution implemented locally within a concise timeframe. He also indicated plans for the swift implementation of similar security systems in more cities across Punjab, further promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence for enhanced public safety.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.