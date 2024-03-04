PITB's AI-based Safe City Initiative identifies 79 stolen vehicles

LAHORE – The Punjab Safe City Project, which is being carried out by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Police Department, has successfully implemented an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System.

This system has captured data from 74,949 vehicles. Out of these, 79 vehicles were identified as stolen, and 52,125 had Non-Standard Plates. PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf pointed out these achievements during a progress review meeting. Other senior officials, including PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Qasim Ifzal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, were also present at the meeting.

The meeting participants were informed that the AI-powered Facial Recognition System has also proven to be highly effective. This system has captured 190,867 faces and identified anomalies by comparing them with a vast database comprising 20.4 million records and pictures from different government departments.t to mention that the Safe City Project leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deploy a Facial Recognition System, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, and Tag and Trace System. 464 cameras have been installed at 142 strategic sites across the designated Punjab Safe City Project areas. The system is successfully helping in curbing crimes in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf commended the team for their dedication and efficiency in implementing the project within a record time frame. He expressed his pride in the PITB Software Engineering Wing for developing an indigenous solution, emphasizing the importance of technological advancements in ensuring public safety.

He also highlighted the project's success in aligning with international standards, offering a cost-effective solution implemented locally within a concise timeframe. He also indicated plans for the swift implementation of similar security systems in more cities across Punjab, further promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence for enhanced public safety.