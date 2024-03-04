Lahore to get free cancer hospital on directives of CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Pakistan's second largest city Lahore will get a new address for free cancer care as newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved the construction of state run medical facility.
In countries like Pakistan, cancer treatment is expensive, posing a significant burden on patients and their families. To help the inflation hit masses, the government will form cancer hospital near Valencia Town in metropolis.
The newly elected Chief Minister approved a project after inspecting the proposed site, stating that cancer patients will receive free treatment at the hospital, which will be equipped with highly qualified doctors and state-of-the-art machinery.
Furthermore, a hotel will be built to accommodate patients' attendants.
Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had approved phase-wise reforms in the health system, focusing on maternal and child health. She emphasized the availability of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, and medical equipment in all hospitals in the province.
A Health Advisory Council will be formed to ensure transparency, comprising government officials, professionals, and public representatives.
Chief Minister called for a plan to upgrade, construct, and rehabilitate Basic Health Units (BHU) and Rural Health Centers (RHC), with a focus on uniform design standards. The Secretary of Communication and Works was tasked with presenting mock designs for BHU and RHC within two weeks.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
