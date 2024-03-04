Lahore to get free cancer hospital on directives of CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Pakistan's second largest city Lahore will get a new address for free cancer care as newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved the construction of state run medical facility.

In countries like Pakistan, cancer treatment is expensive, posing a significant burden on patients and their families. To help the inflation hit masses, the government will form cancer hospital near Valencia Town in metropolis.

The newly elected Chief Minister approved a project after inspecting the proposed site, stating that cancer patients will receive free treatment at the hospital, which will be equipped with highly qualified doctors and state-of-the-art machinery.

Furthermore, a hotel will be built to accommodate patients' attendants.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had approved phase-wise reforms in the health system, focusing on maternal and child health. She emphasized the availability of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, and medical equipment in all hospitals in the province.

A Health Advisory Council will be formed to ensure transparency, comprising government officials, professionals, and public representatives.

Chief Minister called for a plan to upgrade, construct, and rehabilitate Basic Health Units (BHU) and Rural Health Centers (RHC), with a focus on uniform design standards. The Secretary of Communication and Works was tasked with presenting mock designs for BHU and RHC within two weeks.