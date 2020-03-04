Ten drowned after passenger vehicles swept away by floodwater in DG Khan
12:14 PM | 4 Mar, 2020
Share
DERA GHAZI KHAN – At least ten people were drowned after four passenger buses swept away by floodwaters in Dera Ghazi Khan.
The incident happed after flooding in Sakhi Sarwar canal overflow due to heavy rains in the area.
Security personnel and rescue teams arrived at the scene and launched an operation which is still underway to found the missing persons.
The rescue officials have found body of one man so far.
Taking notice of the mishap, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) has directed the authorities to speed up rescue activities in the area.
- Ten drowned after passenger vehicles swept away by floodwater in DG ...12:14 PM | 4 Mar, 2020
- Women worshipers allowed to enter Peshawar's Sunehri Mosque after ...11:56 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus death toll reaches to nine in US11:53 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: WB pledges $12bn in emergency aid for developing ...11:21 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
- PAF Chief, Somali Air Force Commander discuss ways and means to ...10:53 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
How the Best Lipstick Brands Could Be “Not So Best”
06:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Madonna left in tears, struggling to walk after fall during Paris ...02:42 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Salman Khan celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram with quirky ...02:37 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Ayeza Khan slams rumours of being harassed at the airport01:46 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019