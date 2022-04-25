FO slams India for barring students from seeking higher education in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly deplored the so-called "Public Notice" issued by the University Grants Commission of India and the All India Council for Technical Education, advising Indian students not to seek higher education in Pakistan and warning them of being denied employment in case they choose to do so.
Foreign Office in a statement said that the tone of “Public Notice” is not only threatening towards the students, it also reeks of tyrannical authoritarianism. It is regrettable that driven by its incurable obsession with Pakistan, India is unabashedly coercing the students in order to deter them from pursuing quality education of their choice.
FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said this has further exposed the BJP-RSS combine's deep-seated ideological animus and chronic hostility towards Pakistan. It is deplorable that as part of its mission “Hindu Rashtra,” the Indian government has resorted to such moves in order to stoke hyper-nationalism in the country.
He said we have sought clarification from the Indian government with reference to the Public Notice.
The spokesperson said Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India.
