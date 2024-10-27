UK Parliamentarians push for Imran Khan’s immediate release from jail

LONDON – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continues to engage international lobby for release of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, and 20 British parliamentarians have come forward.

After American Senators, members of both the House of Commons and the House of Lords wrote to UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy action for release of ex-PN Imran Khan. It was reported that Zulfi Bukhari engaged British MPs.

British parliamentarians expressed deep concern regarding PTI chief’s detention, which the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has declared to lack legal justification. They argue that his imprisonment appears to be politically motivated, intended to disqualify him from future political office.

It linked Khan’s detention as threat to democracy in Pakistan, raising alarms about the potential for his fate to be decided by a military court, which the MPs view as a troubling and illegal escalation.

The letter mentioned Amnesty International about abuse of legal system to keep PTI founder behind bards. MPs assert that former skipper has been denied adequate time and resources for his defense in multiple trials, reflecting a broader misuse of justice to intimidate political opponents and compromise judicial independence.

The recently passed 26th Constitutional Amendment was also lamented which MPs state undermines the Supreme Court’s authority by stripping it of key powers.

It mentioned dangerous precedent and demand Khan’s immediate release from pre-trial detention, urging UK government to uphold its commitment to human rights and democracy by actively advocating for Khan’s safe release from custody.