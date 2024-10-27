Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

UK Parliamentarians push for Imran Khan’s immediate release from jail

Britain Politics

LONDON – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continues to engage international lobby for release of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, and 20 British parliamentarians have come forward.

After American Senators, members of both the House of Commons and the House of Lords wrote to UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy action for release of ex-PN Imran Khan. It was reported that Zulfi Bukhari engaged British MPs.

British parliamentarians expressed deep concern regarding PTI chief’s detention, which the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has declared to lack legal justification. They argue that his imprisonment appears to be politically motivated, intended to disqualify him from future political office.

It linked Khan’s detention as threat to democracy in Pakistan, raising alarms about the potential for his fate to be decided by a military court, which the MPs view as a troubling and illegal escalation.

The letter mentioned Amnesty International about abuse of legal system to keep PTI founder behind bards. MPs assert that former skipper has been denied adequate time and resources for his defense in multiple trials, reflecting a broader misuse of justice to intimidate political opponents and compromise judicial independence.

The recently passed 26th Constitutional Amendment was also lamented which MPs state undermines the Supreme Court’s authority by stripping it of key powers.

It mentioned dangerous precedent and demand Khan’s immediate release from pre-trial detention, urging UK government to uphold its commitment to human rights and democracy by actively advocating for Khan’s safe release from custody.

Imran Khan says ready for dialogue

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 27 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.1 278.9
EUR Euro 298.2 300.95
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.15 360.65
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.9
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 186
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.6 203
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.3 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.11 321.91
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.3
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
4o mini

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search